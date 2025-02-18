A First Look At The Supreme x Nike Air Max 1 '87 In "Black/White"

Supreme and Nike are back with another bold collaboration. This time, they’re putting their spin on the classic Air Max 1 ’87. The two brands have a long history of working together, delivering some of the most hyped sneaker releases over the years. Every drop brings a fresh take on an iconic silhouette, blending Supreme’s streetwear influence with Nike’s legendary designs. The Air Max 1 is a staple in sneaker culture. Since its debut in 1987, the silhouette has remained one of Nike’s most recognizable and beloved models. It set the standard for visible Air cushioning and became a go-to for both sneakerheads and casual wearers.

Now, Supreme adds its signature touch, bringing a new energy to the timeless design. This “Black/White” edition keeps things clean but undeniably Supreme. The simple yet bold aesthetic reflects the brand’s ability to elevate classic footwear. With premium materials and signature branding, this pair is expected to be a must-have for collectors. The hype is already building, and with Supreme’s track record, these won’t last long. Expect more details to surface soon, including official release info. Fans of Supreme and Air Max alike should be ready. This drop is shaping up to be one of the standout sneaker releases of the year.

Supreme x Nike Air Max 1 ’87 “Black/White”

Image via Supreme New York

While we're still waiting for a more detailed 360-degree view of the sneakers, we can get a good look at how these shoes are. The pair features a black rubber sole and a matching midsole. The uppers are composed of a black leather base with matching leather overlays. Further, the pair features a larger white Swoosh on the sides and a smaller Swoosh near the toebox.