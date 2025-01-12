On-Foot Images Surface Of Nike SB Dunk Low X Supreme "White Metallic Silver"

The white and silver combination goes with many outfits.

The Nike SB Dunk Low and Supreme collaboration evolves with the unveiling of the "White Metallic Silver" colorway. On-foot photos showcase the sleek design, emphasizing its minimalist appeal. Unlike past bold collaborations, this edition features a clean white leather base for a timeless aesthetic. A metallic silver Swoosh adds a futuristic element, while embossed Supreme branding on the midsole provides a subtle yet impactful nod to the iconic brand. The embroidered "94" on the heel honors Supreme's founding year, connecting the sneaker to the brand's legacy.

This refined detail seamlessly blends Supreme’s rich history with modern design. The combination of white and silver enhances versatility, making it an appealing choice for both collectors and casual fans. Premium materials maintain the high-quality standard expected from this partnership. As part of the growing Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low lineup, the "White Metallic Silver" offers a fresh perspective with its understated elegance. Anticipation builds as fans await its release later in 2025, ensuring this colorway becomes a standout in the collection.

"White Metallic Silver" Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low

The sneakers feature a grey rubber sole and a clean white midsole with Supreme logos imprinted on it. The uppers consist of a white base, complemented by matching white overlays. Furthermore, a metallic silver Nike Swoosh and "Supreme 94" accents adorn the sides. The embossed details add depth to the design. Together, these elements create a polished and modern look.