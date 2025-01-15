In-Hand Look At Nike SB Dunk Low X Supreme "Black"

A colorway that goes with so many outfits.

The Nike SB Dunk Low is teaming up with Supreme once again, this time in a sleek "Black" colorway. This collaboration builds on their long-standing partnership and adds to the growing lineup of Supreme x Nike SB Dunk releases. Detailed photos have now surfaced, showcasing the design in full detail. The sneakers feature a black nubuck upper that delivers a premium look and feel. A bold red lining adds contrast, while embroidered "94" branding on the heel nods to Supreme’s founding year. Additionally, the tonal black midsole and outsole keep the design clean and versatile.

Transitioning to the iconic branding, the Supreme logo is subtly included on the midsole, maintaining a balanced yet striking aesthetic. This "Black" colorway is ideal for fans who appreciate understated designs with bold accents. Furthermore, the sneakers pair performance with style, making them suitable for both skating and casual wear. Excitement for the Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low "Black" is building as the release date approaches. With its timeless appeal and premium craftsmanship, this colorway is sure to draw attention from sneakerheads and collectors alike. Stay tuned for more details on its availability.

The sneakers feature a black rubber sole and a clean black midsole with Supreme logos imprinted on it. Also, the uppers consist of a black base, complemented by matching black overlays. Furthermore, a black Nike Swoosh and "Supreme 94" accents adorn the sides. A vibrant red sock liner adds a pop of color to the otherwise cohesive color scheme.