On-Foot Look At Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low "Ocean Fog"

This colorway will be up there for the favorite.

On-foot photos of the Nike SB Dunk Low x Supreme "Ocean Fog" have surfaced, showcasing the bold design in detail. This collaboration brings a fresh twist to the iconic SB Dunk Low, combining premium materials with Supreme’s signature style. The sneaker features a rich blue suede overlay that pops against the black base, creating a sleek and vibrant aesthetic. Supreme’s signature "94" embroidery on the heel pays homage to the brand’s founding year, while subtle branding etched into the midsole adds a unique touch. A crisp blue Swoosh completes the look, tying the design together with consistency.

The collaboration doesn’t just focus on style but also emphasizes functionality. A padded tongue and collar ensure comfort for both skating and casual wear, staying true to the SB Dunk’s skateboarding roots. Meanwhile, the bold "Ocean Fog" colorway strikes a perfect balance between statement-making and versatility. Supreme and Nike continue to push boundaries with this release, blending streetwear and skate culture seamlessly. With the on-foot photos now available, anticipation for the release is reaching new heights. This collaboration is poised to become a must-have for sneakerheads and fans of both brands alike. Stay tuned for an official release date, as this pair is sure to make waves.

"Ocean Fog" Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low

The sneakers boast a durable black rubber sole paired with a sleek ocean fog midsole, accented by subtle Supreme logos. The uppers are constructed from premium camper black suede, complemented by bold ocean fog blue suede overlays. A matching blue suede Nike Swoosh and "Supreme 94" embroidery add standout detailing on the sides. Finally, ocean fog laces and Nike branding complete the look on the tongues and heels.