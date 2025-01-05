On-Foot Look At Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low "Ocean Fog"

On-foot photos of the Nike SB Dunk Low x Supreme "Ocean Fog" have surfaced, showcasing the bold design in detail. This collaboration brings a fresh twist to the iconic SB Dunk Low, combining premium materials with Supreme’s signature style. The sneaker features a rich blue suede overlay that pops against the black base, creating a sleek and vibrant aesthetic. Supreme’s signature "94" embroidery on the heel pays homage to the brand’s founding year, while subtle branding etched into the midsole adds a unique touch. A crisp blue Swoosh completes the look, tying the design together with consistency.
The collaboration doesn’t just focus on style but also emphasizes functionality. A padded tongue and collar ensure comfort for both skating and casual wear, staying true to the SB Dunk’s skateboarding roots. Meanwhile, the bold "Ocean Fog" colorway strikes a perfect balance between statement-making and versatility. Supreme and Nike continue to push boundaries with this release, blending streetwear and skate culture seamlessly. With the on-foot photos now available, anticipation for the release is reaching new heights. This collaboration is poised to become a must-have for sneakerheads and fans of both brands alike. Stay tuned for an official release date, as this pair is sure to make waves.
"Ocean Fog" Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low
The sneakers boast a durable black rubber sole paired with a sleek ocean fog midsole, accented by subtle Supreme logos. The uppers are constructed from premium camper black suede, complemented by bold ocean fog blue suede overlays. A matching blue suede Nike Swoosh and "Supreme 94" embroidery add standout detailing on the sides. Finally, ocean fog laces and Nike branding complete the look on the tongues and heels.
Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low "Ocean Fog" will be released in May of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they drop. The collaboration promises premium materials and unique branding. Fans anticipate high demand. This release continues Supreme and Nike’s legacy of iconic partnerships.
