Supreme And Nike SB Dunk Low Go Sleek With "Black"

Another clean colorway to join the large collection.

The Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low “Black” is part of a highly anticipated collection dropping in May. This sleek design features a premium black suede upper, providing a sophisticated yet edgy look. Durable mesh tongues enhance breathability and comfort, making it perfect for everyday wear. A bold red sockliner adds a striking contrast to the simple base, elevating the design. The embroidered “94” on the heel pays homage to Supreme’s founding year, blending heritage with modern streetwear style. Supreme branding is subtly included, creating a clean yet iconic aesthetic.

The sneaker balances functionality and style well. Its classic skateboarding silhouette ensures performance, while premium materials add a luxurious touch. Whether for skating or casual wear, the Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low “Black” fits seamlessly into any rotation. This pair stands out as a highlight of the larger collection. Supreme’s signature design elements combine with Nike SB’s legendary craftsmanship, delivering a timeless collaboration. Fans of both brands are already marking their calendars for the May release. Further, with its sleek details and bold contrasts, this sneaker will be a must-have. Overall, don’t miss your chance to grab this standout piece.

"Black" Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low

The sneakers include a black rubber outsole and a crisp black midsole with Supreme branding stamped on it. Also, the uppers are made of black suede, paired with matching black suede overlays. Additionally, a black suede Nike Swoosh and white "Supreme 94" details decorate the sides. Further, a vibrant red sock liner adds a pop of color. Finally, black laces and Nike branding complete the tongues and heels of these sneakers.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Supreme x Nike SB Dunk Low "Black" will be released in May of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $135 when they drop. Further, fans can expect these kicks to sell out quickly. Finally, the collaboration combines Supreme's iconic style with Nike's premium craftsmanship.