The Air Jordan Nu Retro 1 Golf "Black/White" Is Ready For The Course

The Air Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low Golf “Black/White” brings a clean and classic look to the golf course. This design stands out with a timeless black-and-white color scheme, perfect for a sleek and versatile aesthetic. Releasing in January, it caters to golfers seeking style and functionality. The shoe features a white heel, mid-panel with a subtle oversized Wings logo, and a black toe box for a sharp contrast. Its premium leather uppers offer durability, while the golf-specific outsole provides a reliable grip during play.

Designed for comfort and performance, the shoe includes a padded collar and a cushioned midsole for all-day wear. The cleat-like traction pattern ensures steady footing during swings, making it ideal for on-course performance. Beyond the green, its understated design transitions effortlessly into casual settings. This “Black/White” edition celebrates simplicity while delivering functionality, appealing to both golfers and sneaker enthusiasts. With its blend of practicality and heritage, the Air Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low Golf “Black/White” is a must-have for anyone looking to elevate their game and style. Mark your calendars for this January release—it’s set to be a winner.

These shoes feature a black rubber sole optimized for traction on the golf course. Also, the clean white midsole transitions seamlessly into a contrasting black and white heel panel, adding a sharp and classic touch. The uppers are crafted from smooth black leather, accented with white leather overlays, while the iconic Air Jordan Wings logo is embossed subtly on the side panels. Black laces and a solid black tongue provide a sleek, unified appearance. The sock liner mirrors the black theme, ensuring consistency in design. Built for durability and comfort, this pair blends high-quality materials with a timeless color scheme, making it a standout on and off the course.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Air Jordan Nu Retro 1 Low Golf "Black/White" will be released on January 10th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released.

