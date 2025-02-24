Air Jordan Nu Retro 1 Golf “UNC” Brings Tar Heel Energy To The Course

The Air Jordan Nu Retro 1 Golf “UNC” blends classic Jordan aesthetics with golf-ready performance. Taking cues from the original Nu Retro 1, this version revamps the silhouette with a spiked outsole, ensuring grip and stability on the fairway. The University Blue and white color scheme pays homage to Michael Jordan’s roots at the University of North Carolina. Fans of both basketball and golf will appreciate this versatile crossover. The sneaker features a smooth leather upper, with perforations on the toebox for breathability. Embossed Wings logos stretch across the lateral panels, adding a bold, nostalgic touch.

White dominates most of the shoe, while Carolina Blue accents the toe box, collar, and outsole. The midsole keeps things sleek with an all-white finish, contrasting with the traction-heavy outsole below. Comfort isn’t sacrificed for style. The low-cut design ensures flexibility, while the padded collar and cushioned insole provide a responsive feel. Whether you’re teeing off or heading to the clubhouse, this sneaker makes a statement. It fuses heritage design with modern golf technology, making it a must-have for sneakerheads who hit the links. As seen in the images, the “UNC” colorway captures Jordan Brand’s legacy in a fresh, course-ready package. From the bold Wings logo to the clean leather finish, every detail enhances the sneaker’s appeal.

Air Jordan Nu Retro 1 Golf “UNC”

Image via Nike

House Of Heat reports that the Air Jordan Nu Retro 1 Golf “UNC” will be released sometime in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $150 when they are released.

Image via Nike