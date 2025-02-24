Air Jordan 4 “Seafoam” Receives Official Images

Image via Nike
Jordan Brand introduces the Air Jordan 4 “Seafoam,” a women’s exclusive with a soft green nubuck upper and chrome accents.

Jordan Brand continues to refine the Air Jordan 4, this time dressing the beloved silhouette in a soft "Seafoam" colorway. This latest iteration brings a clean, tonal aesthetic, offering a modern take on the classic design. A women’s exclusive, the sneaker is set to turn heads with its pastel finish and premium details. The upper comes in a smooth, seafoam green nubuck, delivering a sleek and refined look. Signature mesh panels and plastic wing eyelets maintain the Air Jordan 4’s signature DNA. Chrome-plated lace tabs add a touch of luxury, standing out against the soft pastel backdrop.

The Jumpman logo appears on both the tongue and heel, reinforcing Jordan Brand’s timeless branding. A crisp white midsole contrasts the muted green upper, adding balance to the design. Visible Air cushioning in the heel ensures all-day comfort while keeping the sneaker true to its roots. The outsole maintains a matching seafoam shade, tying together the clean and cohesive look. As seen in the photos, the Air Jordan 4 “Seafoam” blends subtle tones with high-quality craftsmanship. Whether you’re a collector or looking for a standout everyday pair, this release delivers both style and substance. The combination of soft green hues and metallic accents makes this an instant classic.

Air Jordan 4 “Seafoam”
Image via Nike

The Air Jordan 4 “Seafoam” features a premium seafoam green nubuck upper with breathable mesh inserts. Chrome-plated lace tabs add a luxurious touch, complementing the pastel tones. A white midsole provides contrast, while a visible Air unit enhances comfort. The Jumpman logo appears on the tongue and heel, keeping the design rooted in Jordan heritage. The muted green outsole completes the look, making this pair a standout for everyday wear.

Air Jordan 4 "Seafoam" Release Date

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that Air Jordan 4 WMNS “Seafoam” will be released on March 8th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they drop. New photos highlight the elegant details. The seafoam color is refreshing. Overall, fans are already excited.

Image via Nike
Image via Nike

