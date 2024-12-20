New Photos Surface Of Air Jordan 4 “Seafoam”

Air-Jordan-4-WMNS-Seafoam-HV0823-003
Image via @hanzuying
A clean WMNS exclusive coming in March.

New photos of the Air Jordan 4 WMNS Exclusive "Seafoam" have surfaced, sparking excitement among sneaker enthusiasts. This upcoming release is already making waves with its clean design and refreshing colorway. The sneaker features a sail sole and midsole, offering a neutral base that beautifully complements the vibrant seafoam upper. The all-seafoam design exudes a calm and cool vibe, perfect for elevating any outfit. Metallic silver accents strategically placed throughout the shoe add a touch of elegance and sophistication.

As a women’s exclusive, the "Seafoam" colorway caters to female sneaker enthusiasts looking for a unique addition to their collection. The sleek silhouette and high-quality materials promise both comfort and style. Whether you’re stepping out on the streets or making a statement on the court, these sneakers are bound to turn heads. With its fresh color palette and thoughtful details, the Air Jordan 4 WMNS Exclusive "Seafoam" stands out as a must-have for 2025. Fans are already anticipating its arrival, making it a highly sought-after release in the upcoming lineup.

"Seafoam" Air Jordan 4

The sneakers showcase a sail-colored rubber outsole paired with a matching midsole. Also, the uppers consist of a seafoam leather foundation, paired with additional seafoam leather layers. Further, metallic silver highlights include the lace holders and the Jordan Jumpman emblem on the tongue. Finally, a metallic silver Jumpman is also positioned on the heels of the sneakers.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that Air Jordan 4 WMNS “Seafoam” will be released on March 8th, 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they drop. New photos highlight the elegant details. The seafoam color is refreshing. Overall, fans are already excited.

