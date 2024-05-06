Air Jordan 4 WMNS “Seafoam” Receives First Look

Get ready to dive into style with the Air Jordan 4 WMNS Exclusive "Seafoam" Colorway. This unique pair is set to make waves in the sneaker world with its refreshing design. With a sail sole and midsole, the shoe provides a clean and versatile base for the eye-catching seafoam upper. The all-seafoam upper exudes a sense of tranquility and freshness, perfect for adding a pop of color to any outfit. Adding a touch of sophistication, metallic silver accents are strategically placed around the sneakers, elevating the overall look.

As a WMNS Exclusive release, this Air Jordan 4 iteration offers a unique opportunity for female sneaker enthusiasts to stand out with a pair that's tailored just for them. With its sleek silhouette and premium materials, the Air Jordan 4 ensures both style and comfort. Whether you're hitting the streets or making a statement on the court, these sneakers are sure to turn heads and make a lasting impression. Don't miss your chance to add the Air Jordan 4 WMNS Exclusive "Seafoam" Colorway to your collection. With its fresh color scheme and refined design, this pair is destined to become a coveted piece in any sneaker rotation.

"Seafoam" Air Jordan 4 WMNS

The sneakers feature a sail rubber sole and matching midsole. The uppers of the sneakers are comprised of a seafoam leather base, with more seafoam leather overlays. Further, metallic silver details include the lace supports and the Jordan Jumpman on the tongue. Finally, a metallic silver Jumpman is also on the heels of these sneakers.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that Air Jordan 4 WMNS “Seafoam” will be released in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $215 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

