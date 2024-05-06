Air Jordan 6 “White/Fire Red” Coming 2025 Spring

Prepare for the iconic Air Jordan 6 in its timeless "White/Fire Red" colorway, set to grace shelves next spring. This legendary silhouette has been a staple in sneaker culture since its debut, and this upcoming release is poised to reignite excitement among fans and collectors alike. With its clean white base, accented by striking hits of fire red and black, the sneaker exudes a classic yet bold aesthetic that never fails to impress. The "White/Fire Red" iteration stays true to the original design of the Air Jordan 6, featuring a combination of leather and nubuck materials for a premium look and feel.

One of the standout features of the Air Jordan 6 is its iconic icy blue translucent outsole, which not only enhances the shoe's visual appeal but also offers excellent traction on various surfaces. Whether you're hitting the court or the streets, the Air Jordan 6 delivers both style and performance in equal measure. As anticipation builds for its release, sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await the chance to add this coveted colorway to their collection. The Air Jordan 6 "White/Fire Red" represents more than just a sneaker.

"White/Fire Red" Air Jordan 6

The shoes have an icy blue sole and a white midsole with a combination of black and red accents. The top part is made of a white leather base with additional white leather overlays. Black and red highlights appear on the back tab and tongue. Jordan logos are present on both the tongue and the back. All in all, this pair stands out with its bold red accents but maintains a strong white foundation.

Hypebeast reports that Air Jordan 6 "White/Fire Red" will be released in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $200 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

