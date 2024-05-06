Jordan Zion 3 “Rising” Drop Details: Official Photos

Get ready for the release of the Jordan Zion 3 in the upcoming "Rising" colorway, scheduled to drop later this month. This iteration showcases a very light color scheme, with a gradient that transitions from coral to crimson and pale ivory throughout the shoe. The Jordan Zion 3 "Rising" offers a fresh and vibrant look that's sure to turn heads. The "Rising" colorway of the sneaker features a unique design that reflects Zion Williamson's explosive playing style and dynamic personality. The coral, crimson, and pale ivory hues come together to create a visually striking aesthetic that captures the essence of Zion's game on the court.

As anticipation builds for its release, sneakerheads everywhere are eager to get their hands on the Jordan Zion 3 "Rising." Whether you're a fan of Zion Williamson or simply appreciate high-quality footwear, this sneaker offers the perfect combination of style and performance. From its lightweight construction to its responsive cushioning, the Jordan Zion 3 is designed to help you perform at your best on the court. Stay tuned for more updates on the official release date and availability of the Jordan Zion 3 "Rising" colorway.

"Rising" Jordan Zion 3

Image via Nike

The sneakers feature a semi-translucent rubber sole and midsole. The uppers are comprised of a gradient from coral blue to crimson, with pale ivory in the middle. Also, the sole and midsole are the same color scheme. The mud splatter detailing is also present on the uppers.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Zion 3 “Rising” will be released on May 15th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $140 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

