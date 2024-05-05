Nike Air Foamposite One Premium “Armory Navy” Dropping Fall

Get ready for the Nike Air Foamposite One Premium's latest drop, the "Armory Navy" colorway, set to hit shelves this fall. This iteration showcases a metallic silver upper that exudes a futuristic vibe, while the vibrant pink rubber sole adds a pop of bold color to the design. Crafted with premium materials and innovative technology, the Nike Air Foamposite One Premium offers both style and performance for sneaker enthusiasts. The "Armory Navy" colorway of the Nike Air Foamposite One Premium is sure to turn heads with its striking design.

This combination of colors creates a visually captivating aesthetic that is bound to make a statement on the streets. With its iconic Foamposite construction and responsive cushioning, this sneaker is built to provide comfort and support all day long. As anticipation builds for its release, sneakerheads are eagerly awaiting the chance to add the Nike Air Foamposite One Premium "Armory Navy" to their collection. Whether you're a fan of bold colorways or simply appreciate high-quality footwear, this sneaker offers something for everyone. Stay tuned for more updates on the official release date and availability as the excitement continues to build.

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Mid TD Cleat “Chicago” Official Photos Revealed

"Armory Navy" Nike Air Foamposite One Premium

The sneakers feature a pink rubber sole with a black carbon fiber midsole. A grey shell-like material constructs the upper with nubuck overlays, that are black. A small blue Nike Swoosh is found on the toebox and black Nike Foamposite branding is found on the heel. Overall, these sneakers feature a vibrant sole and a simple upper comprised of metallic grey and black.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Air Foamposite One Premium “Armory Navy” will be released in the fall of 2024. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $250 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Lakers Home” Gets On-Foot Exclusive Look

[Via]