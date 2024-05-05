Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Lakers Home” Gets On-Foot Exclusive Look

BYBen Atkinson103 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Lakers
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 20: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates his basket in the last minute on way to an 84-80 win over the Portland Trail Blazers at the Staples Center on March 20, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

This pair is going to look incredible on the basketball court.

Get ready to honor Kobe Bryant's Lakers legacy with the Nike Kobe 8 Protro in the "Lakers Home" colorway. With a predominantly white upper and bold purple and yellow accents, it's a tribute to Bryant's time with the team. Offering sleek design and cutting-edge tech, the Nike Kobe 8 Protro continues to honor Bryant's legacy with lightweight construction and responsive cushioning for peak performance on the court. Further, don't miss out on this opportunity to celebrate basketball greatness with every step.

Featuring white, purple, and yellow, it recalls Bryant's unforgettable moments at the Staples Center. A fitting tribute to the basketball legend, sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await the release of the Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Lakers Home." With its timeless design and iconic colors, this sneaker is a must-have for fans of Bryant and the Lakers alike. Don't miss your chance to own a piece of basketball history. Overall, secure your pair and pay homage to the legend himself, Kobe Bryant.

Read More: Air Jordan 6 “Olympic” Receives New Detailed Images

"Lakers Home" Nike Kobe 8 Protro

The shoes boast a white rubber sole and midsole, with white mesh uppers. Also, they're accented by a purple-stitched Nike Swoosh and Kobe Bryant's logo on the tongues. Further, yellow Kobe logos on the heels complete the Lakers-inspired color scheme. Overall, this sneaker takes on an incredibly cohesive color scheme. The all-white uppers make the shoes incredibly easy to match. Finally, the purple and yellow details pay homage to Kobe and the Lakers.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Lakers Home” is going to be released sometime this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Read More: Nike Kobe 4 Protro “Gold Medal” Gets More Detailed Photos

[Via]

About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, with expertise in web content writing, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO). Ben’s love for sneakers began when he was 13. He founded Midwest Soles, his sneaker reselling business. He bought and sold hundreds of popular sneakers and learned everything there is to know about the sneaker market. He eventually combined his passion for sneakers with his passion for writing and started covering sneaker releases and valuable sneaker reselling information. Ben has previously written for Sneaker Flippers, managing the site’s email newsletter to over 15,000 engaged readers with a focus on enhancing the click/open rate to increase the sale conversion rate overall. On top of this, Ben would also create written content for the site with a view to increasing web traffic and online sales through SEO optimization. His favorite sneakers are the Air Jordan 1 ‘Bred’ and the Nike x Parra Air Max 1.
recommended content
Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers, Game 2SneakersNike Kobe 8 Protro “Lakers Home” Gets Close-Up Look1.7K
Los Angeles Lakers v Phoenix SunsSneakersNike Kobe 8 Protro “Lakers Home” Gets On-Foot Photos1431
Los Angeles Lakers v Denver NuggetsSneakersNike Kobe 8 Protro “Court Purple” Receives On-Foot Photos2.6K
Utah Jazz v Los Angeles LakersSneakersNike Kobe 8 Protro “Court Purple” Gets An Exclusive Look2.9K