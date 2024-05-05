Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Lakers Home” Gets On-Foot Exclusive Look

Get ready to honor Kobe Bryant's Lakers legacy with the Nike Kobe 8 Protro in the "Lakers Home" colorway. With a predominantly white upper and bold purple and yellow accents, it's a tribute to Bryant's time with the team. Offering sleek design and cutting-edge tech, the Nike Kobe 8 Protro continues to honor Bryant's legacy with lightweight construction and responsive cushioning for peak performance on the court. Further, don't miss out on this opportunity to celebrate basketball greatness with every step.

Featuring white, purple, and yellow, it recalls Bryant's unforgettable moments at the Staples Center. A fitting tribute to the basketball legend, sneaker enthusiasts eagerly await the release of the Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Lakers Home." With its timeless design and iconic colors, this sneaker is a must-have for fans of Bryant and the Lakers alike. Don't miss your chance to own a piece of basketball history. Overall, secure your pair and pay homage to the legend himself, Kobe Bryant.

"Lakers Home" Nike Kobe 8 Protro

The shoes boast a white rubber sole and midsole, with white mesh uppers. Also, they're accented by a purple-stitched Nike Swoosh and Kobe Bryant's logo on the tongues. Further, yellow Kobe logos on the heels complete the Lakers-inspired color scheme. Overall, this sneaker takes on an incredibly cohesive color scheme. The all-white uppers make the shoes incredibly easy to match. Finally, the purple and yellow details pay homage to Kobe and the Lakers.

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Lakers Home” is going to be released sometime this fall. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

