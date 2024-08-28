Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Lakers Home” Officially Revealed

Kobe 8 fans have a lot to look forward to.

Get ready to celebrate Kobe Bryant's legacy with the Nike Kobe 8 Protro in the upcoming "Lakers Home" colorway, as the official photos are now here. Also, the release is just around the corner, dropping next week. This iteration pays tribute to Bryant's legendary time with the Los Angeles Lakers, featuring a predominantly white upper accented by vibrant purple and yellow details that perfectly capture the essence of the Lakers' team colors. The Nike Kobe 8 Protro continues to honor Bryant's impact with its sleek design and advanced technology. It offers lightweight construction and responsive cushioning for optimal performance on the court.

The blend of white, purple, and yellow brings back memories of Bryant's unforgettable performances at the Staples Center, making it a fitting homage to one of basketball's greatest icons. As the release of the Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Lakers Home" approaches, excitement is reaching new heights among sneaker enthusiasts eager to celebrate Bryant's legacy. With its iconic color scheme and timeless design, this sneaker is a must-have for fans of Bryant and the Lakers alike. Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of basketball history when the Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Lakers Home" colorway drops next week.

"Lakers Home" Nike Kobe 8 Protro

Image via Nike

The sneakers boast a white rubber sole with a matching white midsole. The white mesh forms the uppers, while a purple-stitched Nike Swoosh adorns the sides. The Kobe Bryant logo graces the tongues alongside the signature Kobe logo in yellow. Completing the design, the heels also feature the Kobe logo in crisp yellow. Overall, this pair is dressed in the clean Lakers combination of purple and yellow, with a mostly white base.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Lakers Home” is going to be released on September 6th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike