Nike Kobe 8 Protro “College Navy” Gets Official Images

A classic navy and white combo for the Kobe 8.

Nike's Kobe 8 Protro is making waves with the upcoming "College Navy" colorway, and with the official photos now released, the anticipation is even higher as the release date is just around the corner. This edition features a sophisticated navy color scheme complemented by crisp white details, honoring Kobe Bryant's legacy with signature branding. The navy base sets a refined tone, while the white accents provide a striking contrast, creating a design that stands out both on and off the court.

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro "College Navy" perfectly blends style and performance with its sleek silhouette and iconic Kobe Bryant branding. The deep navy colorway adds richness to the classic design, while the white details enhance its overall appeal. As the release date approaches, excitement is building among sneaker enthusiasts eager to add this standout pair to their collections. Whether you're a dedicated Kobe fan or simply appreciate premium sneakers, the Nike Kobe 8 Protro "College Navy" is poised to become a must-have addition to any sneaker lineup.

"College Navy" Nike Kobe 8 Protro

Image via Nike

The sneakers boast a light rubber sole with a navy blue midsole. Blue mesh forms the uppers, while a white-stitched Nike Swoosh adorns the sides. The Kobe Bryant logo graces the tongues alongside the signature Kobe logo in white. Completing the design, the heels also feature the Kobe logo in crisp white. Overall, this pair is dressed in a clean color combination of blue and white which can never go wrong. Look for this pair to drop next week.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Nike Kobe 8 Protro “College Navy” will be released on September 6th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike