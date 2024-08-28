Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Hollywood Nights” Officially Unveiled

The Nike Kobe 8 Protro is set to make a bold statement with its upcoming "Hollywood Nights" colorway, and the official photos have just been released, fueling the excitement. Also, this edition features a sleek black color scheme, highlighted by vibrant pops of yellow and purple that add a dynamic touch. Inspired by the electric energy of Hollywood nights, these sneakers capture the sophistication and style that defined Kobe Bryant’s legacy both on and off the court.
The "Hollywood Nights" colorway is a tribute to Kobe’s legendary career and his deep connection to Los Angeles. This design not only honors Kobe’s legacy but also embodies the vibrant, lively spirit of Hollywood nights. With the release date fast approaching, sneaker enthusiasts and Kobe fans are eagerly awaiting the drop of the Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Hollywood Nights." Don’t miss out on this striking homage to one of basketball’s greatest icons.
"Hollywood Nights"Nike Kobe 8 Protro
These sneakers feature a white rubber sole seamlessly paired with a matching midsole, providing a clean and cohesive base. Moving up, the uppers are constructed from a sleek black material, accented with vibrant yellow details for a striking contrast. Additionally, a yellow-stitched Nike Swoosh is prominently positioned on the sides, adding a bold touch to the design. Furthermore, the Kobe Bryant logo, also in yellow, is subtly placed on the sides, enhancing the overall look. Finally, the tongues of the sneakers feature a rich purple color, tying together the iconic Lakers-inspired color scheme.
More Photos
Nice Kicks reports that the Nike Kobe 8 Protro “Hollywood Nights” is going to drop on September 6th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $190 when they are released. Let us know what you think of this sneaker, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sneaker world. We will be sure to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest brands.
[Via]