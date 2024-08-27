Jordan Luka 3 “Motorsport” Gets Official Images

Just in time for the new season.

The Jordan Luka 3 is gearing up for an exciting release with its upcoming "Motorsport" colorway. This is Luka Doncic's third signature shoe, and it’s set to make a bold statement. The color scheme features a clean white base with sharp black contrasts, giving the sneaker a sleek and dynamic look. Metallic gold accents add a touch of luxury, while red orbit details provide a striking pop of color. These vibrant elements enhance the overall design, making the shoe visually appealing both on and off the court.

Additionally, the inclusion of the iconic elephant print adds a layer of texture and depth, tying the design to Jordan Brand’s rich heritage. The Jordan Luka 3 "Motorsport" isn’t just about looks—it’s built for performance. The shoe offers top-notch support and comfort, designed to keep up with Luka’s fast-paced, agile style of play. Whether you're a basketball fan or a sneaker enthusiast, this release is one to watch. The combination of classic colors, premium materials, and unique design elements makes the "Motorsport" colorway a standout in Luka’s signature line. Keep an eye out for its release, as this sneaker is sure to be a hit.

"Motorsport" Jordan Luka 3

Image via Nike

The pair features a white rubber sole, with a matching midsole, and a black Jumpman on the sides as well as orbit red detail. Also elephant print is present going into the uppers. Also, the uppers are comprised of white material with more white and black overlays for a cohesive look. Finally, black laces and gold Jordan and Luka branding complete these colorful sneakers.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Luka 3 “Motorsport” will be released on September 3rd. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike