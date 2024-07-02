Jordan Luka 3 “Photo Finish” Officially Unveiled With Release Date

The Jordan Luka 3 is going to be the next big thing.

The Jordan Luka 3 is releasing in an exciting "Photo Finish" colorway. This edition, Luka Doncic's signature sneaker, draws inspiration from his love for cars and the thrill of close races. The shoe features a predominantly white color scheme, giving it a clean and classic look. Also, vibrant details of mint green, yellow, and pink add a dynamic touch to the design. These colors represent the excitement and intensity of a photo finish in racing. The mint green, yellow, and pink accents are strategically placed, providing a fresh and energetic vibe.

The cushioned midsole offers excellent support and comfort, making it perfect for intense basketball games and casual wear. Luka Doncic's influence is evident in the sleek design and vibrant color palette. The "Photo Finish" colorway reflects his dynamic playing style and passion for high-speed thrills. This sneaker is not just visually striking but also built for top performance. Sneaker enthusiasts and fans of Luka Doncic eagerly await the release of the Jordan Luka 3 "Photo Finish." This edition is sure to turn heads with its unique inspiration and vibrant details.

"Photo Finish" Jordan Luka 3

Image via Nike

The pair features a white rubber sole, with a matching midsole, and a black Jumpman on the sides. The mint green Cushlon 3.0 foam is visible through the midsole. Also, the uppers are comprised of a white material with more whit overlays and details for a cohesive look. Further, a vibrant Isoplate is found on the sides in mint green, with vibrant pink and yellow details. Finally, white laces and black Jordan and Luka branding complete these colorful sneakers.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Luka 3 “Photo Finish” will be released on July 16th. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they drop. Further, make sure to let us know what you think about these kicks in the comments below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the most recent updates and news from the sneaker community. We’ll make sure to offer you the newest products from the most notable brands.

Image via Nike