"Motorsports" Inspiration Powers The Jordan Luka 3 Design

An iconic AJ4 colorway comes to Luka's signature shoe.

The Jordan Luka 3 “Motorsports” pays homage to a legendary Jordan Brand tradition. Luka Dončić’s signature sneaker takes cues from the 2006 Air Jordan 4 “Motorsports,” a design inspired by Michael Jordan’s racing team. This connection ties the basketball and motorsports worlds together seamlessly. The sneaker features a sleek black and white colorway with striking royal blue accents. The bold blue highlights the midsole, eyelets, and inner lining, adding energy to the overall look. Meanwhile, the black base boasts a textured pattern, creating a dynamic and modern design. The white overlays provide balance, ensuring a clean and versatile appearance.

Performance remains at the forefront of the Luka 3. The sneaker includes Jordan Brand’s IsoPlate system for stability and Formula 23 cushioning for comfort. These features cater to Luka’s explosive and versatile playing style, making the shoe ideal for both court performance and casual wear. Branding details, like Luka’s logo on the heel and the Jumpman on the outsole, emphasize its signature status. The “Motorsports” theme elevates the Luka 3 to new heights, combining heritage and innovation. Fans of Luka Dončić and Jordan Brand will appreciate this thoughtful nod to history and performance-driven design. Expect this release to make waves. You said:

"Motorsports" Jordan Luka 3

Image via Nike

The pair features a white rubber sole, with a white midsole, and a blue Jumpman on the sides. Further, the uppers are comprised of a white material, black and blue overlays. Also, checkered details are on the sides of the shoes, an ode to the motorsports colorway. Both Jordan branding and Luka branding are present on the tongues and the heels of these sneakers in silver.

More Photos

Sneaker Bar Detroit reports that the Jordan Luka 3 “Motorsports” will be released in the spring of 2025. Also, the retail price of the sneakers will be $130 when they drop. Fans eagerly anticipate this release, as the design pays homage to Michael Jordan’s racing team. With its sleek look and affordable price, it’s set to be a popular choice among basketball and sneaker enthusiasts alike.

Image via Nike

Image via Nike