JT Lashes Out At Stan Culture Who Never Accomplished Anything In Latest Rant

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul
City Girls broke up in 2021 with JT and Yung Miami pursuing solo careers. JT released her debut EP in 2024 with tour.

JT has time today. The Miami rap star lashed out on fans in the latest rant on social media following fans calling her an "embarrassment." The rap star took to social media to diss a few of stan culture fans that took a moment to dish on the artist's latest activities.

JT of City Girls has become one of the most outspoken critics of stan culture. A force that’s reshaped modern celebrity fandom. Her tension with stans—particularly those aligned with other female rap stars—has flared repeatedly on social media. She’s clashed with fanbases. The rapper saw it as disrespect, provocation, and double standards. The conflict intensified during City Girls’ promotional cycle for their 2023 album RAW. Despite JT’s vocal presence online and her solo success with tracks like “No Bars,” many stans dismissed the group’s efforts. Favoring other women in rap. JT’s refusal to stay silent made her a lightning rod. She often pushed back. She called out fans who pitted female rappers against one another and used misogynistic language.

City Girls' JT Goes Off At Stan Culture Over Latest Embarassment

Her clashes weren’t only with anonymous fan accounts. JT’s tweets have indirectly referenced popular fandom. For instance, the Barbz (Nicki Minaj fans) or the Hotties (Megan Thee Stallion fans)—without naming names. In return, stan accounts have doctored tweets. They circulated false narratives, and made her a frequent trending topic for the wrong reasons.

Unlike some artists who ignore stan provocations, JT leans into them, often defending herself in real time. Critics argue this fuels the fire, while supporters praise her transparency and unwillingness to be bullied. Her relationship with fandom is emblematic of a broader tension in hip-hop. Where female rappers are often reduced to avatars in stan wars rather than respected as individuals. JT’s resistance isn’t about disliking fans—it’s about rejecting the toxicity that masquerades as support. In a social media landscape where stan culture can elevate or destroy an artist's reputation overnight. JT has chosen to confront it head-on, consequences and all. Fans have been request a new City Girls album since the duo broke up in 2023. Yung Miami and JT have not addressed future of reuniting for another album yet.

