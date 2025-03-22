JT Feels She's On Top Of The World On "Ran Out"

JT has always emanated confidence out of every pore and on her newest track, "Ran Out," she's presenting more of it. This the first single from the Florida femcee in nearly a whole calendar year. The last time we heard from her in this fashion was back in June 2024 with her remix of "OKAY." She grabbed Southern rap legend Jeezy for it, and it's become a big hit. The original version of that track though was the second single for her debut mixtape, City Cinderella. Overall, the project was a massive moment for JT as she successfully (in our opinion) launched her solo career.
Especially with the future of her partnership with Yung Miami looking bleak, she needed this to go well. It did, and now she's got a solid foundation to work off of. Hopefully, 2025 or early 2026 gets a JT solo album and honestly, we may be starting the rollout now. "Ran Out" finds our superwoman sounding liberated and assured about her position in the rap game. "The time for these n****s done ran out (Make 'em mad, ho) / I'm still gettin' money, I ain't running out." We are here for the JT dominance, and we hope it continues the rest of the way.
JT "Ran Out"
Quotable Lyrics:
Life's still lifin' (Yeah), h*es still mad (Why?)
I'd rock consignment before I go out sad (Sad)
Uploadin' Kelly's, ho, where your box at? (What up, box ho?)
Say you f*ck with Pluto, ho, where your watch at? (Ha)
Last timе I checked, I'm the baddеst b*tch out
Wait, let me check again, still the baddest b*tch out (Facts)