JT Shares Her Side Of City Girls’ Breakup

"It just made so much sense for both of us," JT says.

Last week, Yung Miami unveiled a new episode of her podcast Caresha Please, addressing various topics she's frequently asked about. She discussed her career, her relationship with Diddy, and of course, where she stands with JT. The two of them have gone their separate directions in recent months, leaving fans wondering whether or not the City Girls were still a duo.

Yung Miami said that while she'll always see JT as family, they were no longer on the same page creatively. “We outgrew each other,” she explained. “She was in L.A., I was in Miami. Every time we tried to get together, it just didn’t hit." Yung Miami added that even when they were on tour together, her and JT led very separate lives. “We was in two different head spaces,” she said. “The way we dressed was different. Whenever we tried to get together, it just didn’t connect.”

JT Says She's "Still A City Girl"

For obvious reasons, this has fans curious about JT's side of the story. During her recent interview with Complex, she shared it. According to her, pursuing solo careers was simply something that “made sense" for both of them, and they have “no hard feelings.” While supporters may not be getting another City Girls album any time soon, JT noted that she'll always be a City Girl at heart.