Yung Miami Shows Love To JT After “City Cinderella” Shoutout

BYCaroline Fisher209 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Annual Mega Friday Night Live Ladies Lounge With City Girls
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 03: Yung Miami and JT of the group City Girls attend Annual Mega Friday Night Live Ladies Lounge with City Girls at The Dome Atlanta on September 3, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Fans are glad to see the City Girls supporting each other's solo endeavors

Today, JT finally unleashed her debut solo mixtape, City Cinderella. The 16-track project has already earned some rave reviews from fans, who think it's an impressive pivot from her City Girls success. With that being said, the other half of the iconic duo is still very much in the picture, and rooting for her from the sidelines. Recently, Yung Miami took to her Instagram Story to highlight some lyrics from JT's track "Star Of The Show." On it, she gives her a shoutout.

"I did it with Caresha, I did it for the city/ Now I'm doin' it for JT and I know y'all f*ckin' with me," she rhymes. Yung Miami added a simple star emoji, making it clear that she appreciates the nod. Fans are glad to see the two artists supporting each other's solo endeavors, particularly since their friendship hasn't always been smooth sailing.

Read More: JT's "City Cinderella" Is For The Haters & The Self-Confident Girlies

Yung Miami Shares JT's "Star Of The Show" Lyrics

Fortunately for those feeling JT's new mixtape, it looks like there will be more to come. In her Paper cover story, she clarified that City Cinderella was put together quickly and that it's not her first real album. "People work on their albums for a year, albums are just different. So City Cinderella is not my first album, being that I made this project so damn fast,” she explained. “I had to create this project throughout the tour and moving around, so I didn’t have time to really nurture and doctor it. This is just something that I’m putting out with my pure instincts."

What do you think of JT's debut solo mixtape, City Cinderella? What about her City Girls collaborator Yung Miami showing it love on Instagram? Are you looking forward to hearing more new music from JT? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: JT Shows No Mercy To Her Hip-Hop Opps On New Mixtape "City Cinderella"

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...