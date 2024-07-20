Yung Miami Shows Love To JT After “City Cinderella” Shoutout

Fans are glad to see the City Girls supporting each other's solo endeavors

Today, JT finally unleashed her debut solo mixtape, City Cinderella. The 16-track project has already earned some rave reviews from fans, who think it's an impressive pivot from her City Girls success. With that being said, the other half of the iconic duo is still very much in the picture, and rooting for her from the sidelines. Recently, Yung Miami took to her Instagram Story to highlight some lyrics from JT's track "Star Of The Show." On it, she gives her a shoutout.

"I did it with Caresha, I did it for the city/ Now I'm doin' it for JT and I know y'all f*ckin' with me," she rhymes. Yung Miami added a simple star emoji, making it clear that she appreciates the nod. Fans are glad to see the two artists supporting each other's solo endeavors, particularly since their friendship hasn't always been smooth sailing.

Yung Miami Shares JT's "Star Of The Show" Lyrics

Fortunately for those feeling JT's new mixtape, it looks like there will be more to come. In her Paper cover story, she clarified that City Cinderella was put together quickly and that it's not her first real album. "People work on their albums for a year, albums are just different. So City Cinderella is not my first album, being that I made this project so damn fast,” she explained. “I had to create this project throughout the tour and moving around, so I didn’t have time to really nurture and doctor it. This is just something that I’m putting out with my pure instincts."