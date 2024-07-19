JT Shows No Mercy To Her Hip-Hop Opps On New Mixtape "City Cinderella"

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 06: (L-R) Nandi Howard, JT of City Girls and Simi Muhumuza speak onstage during the 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 06, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for ESSENCE)
While there's not much in the way of explicit and direct shots on JT's latest, a couple of shady bars throughout had her fully on the offensive.

JT's new mixtape City Cinderella is a pretty explosive affair, due not just to the bombastic nature of the instrumentals, but also to her lyrical content. Moreover, many rap fans caught some possible shots at some of her perceived hip-hop rivals, and although there's nothing direct, it's combative enough for some understandable assumptions. For example, there's the former City Girl's intro, which many thought was a reference to Cardi B and her alleged NSFW treatment of a bottle onstage, which she denied was her. "Non-rapping b***h, who the f**k you talking to? / I was off in Saks, Gucci alligator bags / While you were laying on your back and stuffing bottles up your a**," she rapped on the cut.

Furthermore, JT's alleged Cardi B disses continued on "Lemon Pepper" with Stunna Girl, calling back to when Cardi mocked her jail stint and called her "prison pants." "JT a convicted felon and I’m still on they a** / These Rick Owens, boo, these ain’t prison pants," she rapped. However, Bardi isn't the only alleged target, as GloRilla also seemed to catch some strays given their previous beef. "Now I’m hated by a b***h with a man voice," the Florida femcee spits on "Swang."

JT's City Cinderella Mixtape: Hear The Alleged Cardi B & GloRilla Shots On "Intro (Hope)" & "Swang"

Glo beef aside, JT opened up about why she made City Cinderella a mixtape in her Paper cover story. "People work on their albums for a year, albums are just different. So City Cinderella is not my first album, being that I made this project so damn fast,” she elaborated. “I had to create this project throughout the tour and moving around, so I didn’t have time to really nurture and doctor it. This is just something that I’m putting out with my pure instincts."

Meanwhile, JT will go on tour soon to celebrate and roll out the release of City Cinderella, so grab your tickets if you want in a good time. We're sure that some other bars on this mixtape might aim at other rappers, but these are just the big suspects on initial listens. Whether they're intentional or not, the message is pretty clear, and we don't know if the targets will respond. Hopefully folks can stop sneak dissing each other and focus more on their own musical story... if they're not going to go direct, that is.

...