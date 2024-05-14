Megan Thee Stallion & GloRilla Accused Of Shading JT In Music Video BTS, Fans Debate

2023 Rolling Loud Los Angeles
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 04: Rapper JT of City Girls performs onstage during day 2 of Rolling Loud Los Angeles at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 04, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

There are a lot of fans who were quick to dismiss this idea and call out others for starting issues, whereas some fans were ready for war.

Fans are accusing Megan Thee Stallion of contributing to the GloRilla and JT beef, but others think that this theory is just being messy. Moreover, it stems from behind the scenes footage from the music video shoot for Meg and Glo's recent collaboration, in which the two seem to make fun of the City Girl wearing her wig to the side. If you remember, that was a contentious point for both femcees in conflict recently on Twitter, so there's at least some history here that could link these developments together. However, other fans argued that they filmed this video before that spat, and that the Houston femcee has shouted the Florida rapper out before, so it doesn't really make sense that this would be shade.

Regardless, a lot of people are running with that narrative, especially as JT finds herself in a few different rap feuds. For example, Sukihana thought she caught some strays and took to Twitter for a callout, taking it on the chin for the most part. Then, Lil Uzi Vert's boo went full swing at Suki, who responded with a diss track and now seems pretty committed to reciprocating the animosity. It's been a series of unfortunate events for the most part, as it seems like there's just a lot of confrontation and burned bridges in the air right now.

Megan Thee Stalion & GloRilla's BTS Footage Allegedly Shading JT: Watch

Even with this in mind, JT is keen on moving forward and keeping her career going, especially from more of a solo perspective these days. She's also allegedly not on the best terms right now with her City Girls partner Yung Miami, although this is mostly speculative as well and something that their team seems to have patched up. Still, there's no telling what's really going on behind the scenes, and a lot of fans are pretty worried. Hopefully these have all been misunderstandings and surface-level qualms.

Meanwhile, the "OKAY" spitter might address Megan Thee Stallion or GloRilla in the future, but the likelihood of that is anyone's guess. After all, JT has been pretty selective with who she responds to and what issues she leaves behind. Maybe she attempts to fully dive in or just let it slide and die out. Either way, it's fair to say that this isn't the feud that some fans predicted, yet there are sadly sides to pick now in this rap beef that could impact many of these relationships.

