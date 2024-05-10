Sukihana Fires Scathing Shots At JT & Lil Uzi Vert: Breaking Down "Cocaine"

Kendrick and Drake might have the timeline in the frenzy but Sukihana is throwing some blows of her own against JT. It’s a surprising turn of events, considering the two were copacetic just a week ago. Amid the supposed downfall of the City Girls, JT unveiled her latest song, “Okay,” which contained a handful of subliminal shots toward an unnamed group of peers in hip-hop. Some speculated that bars relating to broken veneers and crab legs related to Cardi B but it seems it may have been a shot at Sukihana.

In the following days, Sukihana attempted to clear the air and explain that she’s never beefed with women in the rap game. She even went as far as to say that she attended JT’s birthday party in December. However, things changed since then. On Wednesday, she went diabolical on the City Girls rapper with the release of “Cocaine.” The 3-minute cut sees Sukihana delivering some scathing shots at JT and Lil Uzi Vert, some of which have been deemed transphobic. Sukihana might not be regarded as a lyricist by any means but she showed out on her latest track. Below, we’ve broken down the lyrics and references from Sukihana’s “Cocaine.”

Health & Drug Allegations

It seems like JT and Sukihana once had a pretty tight-knit relationship. At least, it would appear to be the case if Suki had some sort of insight into JT’s medical history. On “Cocaine,” Suki goes for the neck as she accuses JT of having scabies and rabies, along with having eczema. Toward the end of the verse, she raps, “I got a beam for every bump on your lip.” There’s no confirmation whether these claims are true. Along with allegations of drug use, which is the focal point of the song, we’ll have to take it with a grain of salt.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 14: Ice Spice performs onstage during iHeartRadio Power 96.1's Jingle Ball 2023 at State Farm Arena on December 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

“You was mad at Ice Spice 'cause your n***a wanna f**k her,” Sukihana raps on the song. Unlike the allegations regarding health issues and addiction, Sukihana’s mention of Ice Spice might have some sort of truth to it. If you recall, JT and Lil Uzi Vert were at the center of a public blowout at the VMAs last year. While some attributed it to Uzi’s alleged flirtatious interaction with Ice Spice, JT later denied this. She claimed that she threw her phone at Uzi only because they gave away her seat to A$AP Bari, the owner of Vlone. However, the A$AP member later denied that was the case and suggested that the whole debacle was, in fact, about Ice Spice.

Transphobia & Lil Uzi Vert

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 28: JT (L) and Lil Uzi Vert attend Jay-Z's 40/40 Club 18th Anniversary celebration at 40/40 Club on August 28, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

JT’s partner, Lil Uzi Vert, continued to be at the center of their feud, catching strays on Sukihana’s “Cocaine.” Unfortunately, it came at the cost of anti-LGBTQ+ lyrics. While she does state, “[Lil Uzi Vert] wanted to eat this sewer p**sy right through my pants, h*e,” she also flips JT’s bar on “No Bars” where the City Girls member raps that she’s “pretty like a transgender.” In response, Suki said, “You ain't lyin' when you say you look like a trans/ Your n***a only fuck wit' you because you look like a man.” Needless to say, this didn’t go over for her well online. Elsewhere, she addresses Uzi’s gender-fluid fashion choices, rapping, “B**ch, you just mad ‘cause your n***a wear your thong.” In all fairness, she might be confusing Lil Uzi Vert with Playboi Carti.

Disloyalty & The Downfall Of The City Girls

ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 03: Yung Miami and JT of the group City Girls attend Annual Mega Friday Night Live Ladies Lounge with City Girls at The Dome Atlanta on September 3, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

The downfall of the City Girls might be imminent. We’ve heard about some of the alleged inner turmoil between JT and Yung Miami, which has spilled onto the timeline on various occasions. So, it seemed inevitable that Sukihana would’ve brought it up amid a barrage of insults towards JT. In the first verse, she raps, “You been hatin' on Caresha since a baby.” However, she then fired off several more accusations toward JT that painted her as a disloyal friend. “You the type of bitch that'll backdoor your friend,” she raps in the second verse.

Conviction

Authenticity is key in hip-hop and it seems that Sukihana’s questioning JT’s. We all know the story of the City Girls; how Yung Miami had to hold it down – pregnant, no less – while JT served a bid for fraud. Across “Cocaine,” Sukihana makes several references to JT’s prison bid, claiming that she was stealing out of Macy’s and later, raps, “Bitch, you ain't no scammer, you was boostin' outta TJ Maxx.”

Devil Worship

What appears to be another shot at Lil Uzi Vert, Sukihana accuses JT of worshipping the devil. Uzi previously included Satanic imagery as part of his brand, which has caused a rift among many and eventually led him to explain that he doesn’t actually believe in the devil. Nonetheless, Sukihana called out JT, rapping, “Demonic ass ho, tell 'em how you worship Satan/ Prayed to God through your bid, now you come home and you hate him?”