Sukihana Unleashes On JT, Sends Strays At Lil Uzi Vert With Graphic "COCAINE" Diss Track

"She ate crab legs, now her whole tooth missing / Cheap a** veneers, you stay talking s*** / Put a marker to this b****, she's so counterfeit." Those were the bars up for debate on "Okay," which is the latest single from Florida femcee, JT. There was belief that it was either a shot at Cardi B, or Delaware's Sukihana. It turns it was not a diss at either artist, as JT recently cleared up the speculation. However, it was not handled in the way that you might think. "Sukihana You KNEW I wasn’t talking about YOU I would’ve answered quicker if you didn’t try to do a 2 for 1 special," JT wrote on X on May 3. "I never knew your tooth fell out from eating crab legs you go viral for stupid s*** Daily."

The posts got more severe, as JT was really upset at Sukihana for not reaching out to her directly to clear the air. The City Girls running mate also was of the belief that Suki was handling it in this way so she could get some attention. In her final message, JT laid down the hammer. "Search my page I been supporting you never had an issue with you so why would I enter a booth & think of YOU? sewer p**sy???!" That last blow might have set Sukihana over the edge, as now she is taking direct shots at her new foe on "COCAINE."

Listen To "COCAINE" By Sukihana

On the incredibly nasty track, she reveals to the listener that JT allegedly is bad at pleasing her man (Lil Uzi Vert). So much so that Suki feels that is why Uzi wants to get with Ice Spice or herself. "Cockeyed nipple deformed armadillo looking mothaf***a / Thinking i dont know your n****, b****, your n**** wanna eat this sewer pussy right through my pants h*e." Oh yeah, there are also tons of bars about JT's looks as well, those are just a sample. Also, if you are wondering why it is called "COCAINE," it is because of these X posts. "Y'all pray for me nothing wrong it's just Jt lips use to be so white. She pretty then a mufuka but she be doing cocainnnn." This beef has certainly reached new heights.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single and diss track, "COCAINE," by Sukihana? Do you think we have another back-and-forth beef brewing, why or why not? How should JT go about this? Is this one of the wildest diss tracks of the year so far? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Sukihana and JT. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Girl you foaming out your mouth is it rabies?

I can tell by that white tongue you eat booty crazy

Everybody in Miami say you suck d*** lazy

Demonic a** h*e tell em' how you worship satan

Pray to God through your bid now you come home and you hate him?

Ol theifing a** angry beaver looking mothaf***a

