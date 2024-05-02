Sukihana Claims JT Is A Cocaine User

The 16th Headies Awards
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 03: Sukihana and Ayo "AY" Makun onstage during The 16th Headies Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on September 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Suki wants the City Girl to clear the air about an alleged sneak diss, it seems.

Sukihana and JT have a bit of a bizarre situation going on right now, and it all stems from an alleged sneak diss that many more fans thought was about Cardi B than about the former. Moreover, the City Girl dropped her single "OKAY," which had these notable bars: "She ate crab legs, now her whole tooth missing / Cheap a** veneers, you stay talking s**t / Put a marker to this b***h, she's so counterfeit." Many fans thought that she directed these bars at Bardi, and it's still pretty unclear since neither artist has spoken out publicly on this alleged diss here. However, that is not the case with the Delaware native. She heard some theories that it might be about her and explained to fans on Instagram why she doesn't think the Florida MC dissed her.

"We all know I done broke my teeth on some crab legs," Sukihana remarked. "I don't talk s**t about b***hes. I always show love. Never hate on a b***h, never called a b***h name. I was at JT birthday party, it was hugs and giggles, so I don't feel like she talking about me. I was locked up when the song came out, I come home, I look at my phone and everybody keep tagging me. They tagging Cardi too, they said JT was trying to diss me or Cardi B in a song. I don't take her as a girl that just start trouble with random people when she dropping a song They said it's trouble in paradise for her and Cardi. I just don't feel like me and you got no tea, so just let me know.

Sukihana Makes Odd Claim About JT

With all that in mind, it was surprising to see that Sukihana recently made a bizarre claim about JT on Twitter recently, indicating that there are definitely issues now. "Y'all pray for me nothing wrong it's just Jt lips use to be so white. She pretty then a mufuka but she be doing cocainnnn," she tweeted. This is all a smidge ironic considering Suki's recent arrest on drug charges, although they certainly weren't cocaine.

Meanwhile, in response to that arrest, she said that she only sells sex, and nothing more. There are a lot of questions about not just that, but this JT situation as a whole. Maybe one of them will elaborate on the situation on social media. But one thing's for sure: Sukihana's probably coming through with some more wild or notable takes very soon.

