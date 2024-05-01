Asian Doll Slams JT For Blatantly Copying Her Style In Explosive Rant

If you have not been paying attention JT of the rap duo City Girls lately, you may want to. The Miami, Florida rapper has taken it upon herself to forge a solo career and it has turned out to be a fantastic decision. Her last batch of singles, "Sideways," "No Bars," and "OKAY," have been raking in some solid numbers. She even had a huge feature on Doechii's recent single "Alter Ego" and she too is one TDE's brightest stars. So, JT is certainly sitting pretty right now, but Asian Doll has come out of the woodwork to rain on her parade a bit.

The Neighborhood Talk posted a collage of tweets from the Dallas, Texas rapper who is seemingly always at the ready to take shots at someone. Over time, we have seen her go at Kash Doll, Scar Lip, DJ Akademiks, Jada Kingdom, just to name a few. JT is now in her crosshairs once again because Asian Doll is seemingly fed up with her being a copycat. She called her out for flaming her look back in the day but now rocking it after some time has passed.

Asian Doll Is Always Trying To Pick Fights

"The industry is the only place where h*es will literally hate your style & a couple years later pop out with that same look 😂😂," Doll said. She continued, "This b**** want my style so f***ing bad I might have to get back on my real DOLL S*** cause the same h*es talked about my boots is the same h*es falling on stage in big boots 😂😂🤦🏿‍♀️" She even attached a video of JT falling on stage with massive boots on, to further drive her point home. Then, Asian Doll capped off her rant with one last message. "JT got my whole style idgaf what nobody say... That doll s*** been me h*es ain't never been on that type of s***."

"The industry is the only place where h*es will literally hate your style & a couple years later pop out with that same look 😂😂," Doll said. She continued, "This b**** want my style so f***ing bad I might have to get back on my real DOLL S*** cause the same h*es talked about my boots is the same h*es falling on stage in big boots 😂😂🤦🏿‍♀️" She even attached a video of JT falling on stage with massive boots on, to further drive her point home. Then, Asian Doll capped off her rant with one last message. "JT got my whole style idgaf what nobody say... That doll s*** been me h*es ain't never been on that type of s***."

