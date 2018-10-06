copycat
- StreetwearBeyonce's Movie Premiere Look Has Fans Saying She Is Biting Off Kim Kardashian, Nick Cannon Shares His Passionate OpinionThere are similarities but Nick is adamant that Kim wishes that she looked like Beyonce. By Zachary Horvath
- StreetwearKylie Jenner Copied Kanye West's Designs For New Clothing Line, Fans BelieveThere are a lot of Yeezy copycats out there, but hardcore Ye fans now think that his former half-sister-in-law joined that club.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsTiffany Haddish Teases Common With A Birthday Post Months After Their SplitHaddish's heartfelt birthday caption looks a little TOO familiar if you ask us.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicErica Banks Addresses Megan Thee Stallion "Copycat" AccusationsErica Banks is the latest signee to Carl Crawford's 1501 Entertainment and people think she's stealing Megan Thee Stallion's swag.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion’s Label Accused Of Signing A “Copycat” Of The RapperMegan Thee Stallion's label head, Carl Crawford, recently signed Erica Banks, whom many are saying is practically a replica of Megan in every way.By Lynn S.
- RandomTexas Man Sent To Jail After Licking Grocery Store Ice CreamThe 24-year-old is hitting the slammer for licking a carton of Blue Bell ice cream at a local Texas Walmart. By Dominiq R.
- SportsGregg Popovich Explains Why The NBA Is "Very Boring" NowNot everyone is a fan of today's game.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Called Out For Shamelessly Plagiarizing Sunglasses DesignKim's under fire for plagiarizing a sunglasses design. By hnhh
- MusicBeyoncé & Taylor Swift's Fans Clash After "Copycat" BBMA PerformanceBeyoncé's fans were not impressed with Taylor Swift's performance last night.By Alex Zidel
- SneakersSkechers Is Suing Adidas Over Infringement ClaimsSkechers is not happy with Adidas' claims.By Alexander Cole
- Entertainment50 Cents Takes Aim At "Empire" Series: "Still Stealing My Sh*t"The rivalry ain't over.By Zaynab