Kylie Jenner Copied Kanye West’s Designs For New Clothing Line, Fans Believe

Kylie Jenner's new clothing line KHY just launched, and it looks a little familiar to some social media users. Moreover, a lot of Kanye West fans believe that she actually copied some of his designs for his Yeezy collaborations and "seasons." Specifically, it looks like a lot of people are drawing attention to the socialite's "cropped puffer" jacket, which fans think is reminiscent of the "Round Jacket" from his Gap collaboration in 2021. Whether or not you think it's a copycat move, you can't deny that Ye's brand has been undeniably influential, at the very least, when it comes to other brands. Regardless, to be clear, this is by no means a copy; Kylie Jenner worked with Entire Studios, who are specialized in puffer clothing, and the family's worn their stuff since 2020, so they are very different lines. They also worked with Kanye, too.

That work, however, was not publicly platformed in the way that Kylie's doing it. Whereas Ye just dabbled in these aesthetics on occasion, he does not have a monopoly on this style; rather, he's just one of many who've shouted it out. However, Kylie probably doesn't want association with Yeezy, at least while Kanye West's public controversies continue. They're an influence, for sure, but the same light complaints of similarities levied against her in this instance apply to an innumerable amount of brands. The Chicago MC's antisemitic remarks and other worrisome behavior made his Adidas partnership fall through- well, technically. The company suffered major losses and had hundreds of millions in Yeezy inventory, and while they sold a chunk of that, it's unclear what they'll do with the rest of it, considering their severed ties and the logistical issues that it brings up.

Kylie Jenner's "Cropped Puffer" Jacket: Watch

Furthermore, it seems like there might be more of a direct rift between the Kardashian-Jenner clan and Kanye West's inner circle. This is based on pure speculation, but it's hardly surprising. For example, Bianca Censori reportedly believes that Kim and the rest of her family on The Kardashians is jeopardizing her kids by speaking about Ye's security on the reality TV show. While nothing will probably come of this, it speaks to the family division at play when those dynamics and the media intersect.

Fans Accuse Kylie Of Stealing Kanye's Designs: Read Reactions

Meanwhile, this isn't the only claim that Jenner faced of stealing designs for KHY. Those accusations are unfortunately commonplace in the fashion world, even if many are clout-chases. We'll see if this actually results in any damage or actionable controversy for the brand. In the meantime, for more news and the latest updates on Kylie Jenner and Kanye West, stick around on HNHH.

