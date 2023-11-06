Kanye West & North Hold Hands In Dubai, Ye Smiles While Talking With Fans: Watch

We've always known that North West is her dad's biggest fan. After watching her pay tribute to him this past Halloween, it's more evident than ever that the father-daughter Gemini duo still has a close bond. This is obviously difficult for them at times, as they're often at a distance from each other due to his constant travels. Still, North sometimes has the opportunity to take in the world's most beautiful places due to her status as a nepo baby. Most recently, the tween was on camera out in Dubai with her famous father, holding hands while strolling through a shopping mall.

TMZ shared the footage on Monday (November 6), giving a highly anticipated update on Ye as his album with Ty Dolla Sign remains in limbo. The musical pair was expected to perform live in Italy before hosting listening parties last month, but no longer seem to be moving forward with those plans. Instead, West is enjoying time with his eldest child, who told her mom Kim Kardashian on a recent episode of their reality show that she prefers Ye's laid-back, apartment lifestyle to living in a giant luxury mansion.

Kanye West and His Firstborn North West Link Up in Dubai

Just a few days before that, a clip of the TikToker and her dad chatting with fans in Riyadh began circulating on Twitter. While North stands off to the side, West grins from ear to ear during his chat with locals. One of the men shows the multi-talent something in a book or portfolio, and whatever creativity was inside certainly struck a chord with West.

It's worth noting that the Graduation hitmaker's wife, Bianca Censori, hasn't been out with him in some time – instead, she seems to be spending time with girlfriends amid concern that her other half has become too much of a controlling influence over her life. None of North's siblings appear overseas either, though it's likely not hard for them to connect over FaceTime in moments of loneliness.

Ye Can't Help But Smile While Talking with Fans

