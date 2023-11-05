North West Roasts Kim Kardashian While Eating An Onion Like An Apple

Despite Kanye West's desire to keep his eldest daughter, North West, off of TikTok, the tween and her mom continue to create content that keeps the world laughing. Whether they're trying out a delicious new recipe, or dancing along to an Ice Spice single, the duo is clearly all about positive creative expression. While she certainly has some of her mom's energy within her, North undeniably resembles her rapper father, and she even has aspirations of following in his footsteps one day. Both Ye and his firstborn are Geminis, explaining their bold personalities that can – at times – come across as harsh.

Thankfully, Kardashian has had 10 years to get used to her daughter's behaviour, which never fails to keep her laughing. During the latest episode of her family's reality show, North casually threw shade at her billionaire mother, all while eating a raw onion as though it were an apple. "What do you think about the work your mom does?" one crew member asked the young girl while filming earlier this year. "What does she do?" West innocently asked.

North West is Just Like Her Dad

It's likely the content creator didn't intend to hurt her mother's feelings with her question. However, North did note during the interview for her first-ever magazine cover shoot that she hopes to own both Yeezy and SKIMS one day, proving she's at least somewhat aware of what Kardashian spends her time doing outside of being a mother of four and a socialite. Later on in the episode, Kim proves there's no bad blood between them by attempting to give her daughter kisses. Unfortunately, she was repelled by the little one's "onion breath" that nearly caused her to cry.

North West has been teaching her mom lessons in patience for over a decade now, and it seems her little brother, Saint, isn't far behind her. As of late, the young boy's favourite activity has been flashing his middle finger at the paparazzi cameras who follow his family everywhere. See one of his recent devilish outings with Kim Kardashian at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

