Neymar Jr. Mohawk Inspires Saint West’s Bold New Haircut

It feels like just yesterday when Kim Kardashian and Kanye West confirmed news of their first pregnancy with fans. Now, the pair share four young children, though their marriage unfortunately didn't last. For the most part, North, Saint West, Chicago, and Psalm spend their time in California at the socialite's luxury mansion. We saw plenty of content being captured there this past Halloween, as Kardashian proudly showed off her kids and their annual costumes.

The reality star's second born, Saint, had to undergo a pretty serious change to complete his look. After letting his beautiful, black, bouncy curls grow for some time, Kim finally gave the 7-year-old permission to shave much of his hair off as a tribute to one of his favourite soccer stars. Neymar Jr. is the athlete who inspired West's bold new look, and the young boy was surely feeling himself when he glanced in the mirror and saw his hero's mohawk staring back at hm.

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Growing Boy

Seeing as Halloween is typically a time for terrifying antics, Saint opted to make his jersey kit look battered and bloody. According to Kardashian's Instagram Story from a few days ago, he was going for a "Zombie Neymar" look, which we think the nepo baby nailed. Earlier this year he had the opportunity to meet the footballer in-person, along with several other players whom he idolizes.

Saint West is a Huge Neymar Jr. Fan

As Saint West opted to pay tribute to one of his favourite athletes for Halloween 2023, his big sister showed off her creativity with a number of cool costumes. The 10-year-old dressed up as their father's iconic Graduation era bear, one of The Cheetah Girls, and even recreated scenes from Clueless with her mom. It was likely hard for Kim K to watch her little boy say goodbye to his curls, but so far, the internet is all for Saint's new look. Tell us your thoughts in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

