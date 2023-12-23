Saint West Turns Kim Kardashian's Mansion Into Lakers Basketball Court On Rainy Day

Raising one child with two parents is tricky enough for the average family to handle, yet somehow, Kim Kardashian makes taking care of four young ones as a single woman look like a breeze. Not only does she have primary custody of North and Saint West, plus their younger siblings Chicago and Psalm, but the 43-year-old also is a budding actress, oversees several thriving fashion/beauty companies, and consistently posts thirst traps on social media. Both she and her ex-husband, Ye, are creatively gifted, and as their kids grow older, its becoming more obvious that they're beginning to pick up on similar talents of their own.

The co-parent's eldest boy, Saint, turned eight earlier this month and is already heading toward a successful athletic career if he continues to stay disciplined. Kim and Kanye often support their son at football, basketball, and soccer games, plus we saw the adolescent and the reality starlet travel overseas to meet some of his favourite players a few months ago. Now that he's on Christmas break, Saint is eager to spend his free time playing his favourite sports, but unfortunately, rain on Thursday (December 21) kept him stuck inside.

Saint West is Already Picking Up On Kimye's Creativity

On her IG Story, Kardashian proudly showed off West's temporary fix for the bad weather. In what appears to be the kid's playroom, he used packing tape to lay out a custom Los Angeles Lakers court, allowing him to practice shooting hoops without catching a cold.

For now, Saint West's interests mainly lie in the realm of sports, while his big sister, North, made it clear that she plans to own Yeezy and SKIMS one day. As they grow older Kimye's kids will likely appreciate their mother's effort to preserve as much of their father's memorabilia for them as possible. Read more about recent pieces added to the family collection thanks to the generosity of Ye's College Dropout collaborator, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

