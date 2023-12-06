Kim Kardashian Celebrates Saint West's 8th Birthday With A Rare Photo Dump

Fans have become very used to seeing Kim Kardashian's daughter North West. Whether that's through hilarious viral clips from The Kardashians, appearances on her joint TikTok account with Kim, or popping up in public for various events, North is starting to appear all over the place. But appearances from her other children can be much rarer. That's why fans were so excited to get a series of new photos of Saint to celebrate his 8th birthday.

"My twin Sainto! How are you 8 years old already! I just love you so so so much!," the caption of the post reads. Attached are numerous pictures of Saint some of which also include Kim. We already know Saint is a big sports fans and that comes through in the photo dump. One picture shows him sporting a Lakers jersey at a while in another he's wearing Ronaldo's signature #7 jersey. In the final picture he and Kim are even enjoying themselves at a Lakers game together. Check out the full adorable birthday message and new photos below.

Kim Kardashian Shares New Saint Pics

Many have already compared Saint West to his famous dad Kanye West. One of the first instances came after a hilarious interaction with the paparazzi earlier this year right in front of Kim. He's also been out with Kanye a few times like when the pair went out to watch a soccer match back in September. In fact, many of the public appearances the young celeb has made have been at sporting events.

Kim Kardashian recently expanded her repertoire into film acting. She's made plenty of TV appearances and even had an acting role in a season of American Horror Story earlier this year. Last month she was cast as the lead in a female-led comedy movie from former SNL writers that's currently being shopped around. What do you think of the new photos of Saint West shared by Kim to celebrate his 8th birthday? Let us know in the comment section below.

