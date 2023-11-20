Kim Kardashian Lands First Lead Role In A Major Film

Kim Kardashian had dabbled in an impressive amount of different kinds of work in her years as a public figure. She's a reality TV star but she's also worked extensively in fashion highlighted by her shapewear brand SKIMS while also dabbling in make-up and even music. But recently Kim K has been trying her hand at acting. She took on a role in a recent season of American Horror Story called Delicate and she's also done voice work in two Paw Patrol movies.

But now for the very first time, she's been cast as the lead in an upcoming major film. The movie is called The 5th Wheel, it's an upcoming comedy written by Paula Pell and Janine Brito. Pell is most well known for her two-decade-long stint as a writer on Saturday Night Live where she contributed to some of the show's most beloved eras in the 90s and 2000s. She wrote and will serve as producer of The 5th Wheel alongside her wife and fellow comedian Janine Brito. According to Deadline, Kardashian's involvement has been part of the film's pitch and numerous studios are battling for the film. Check out the full report below.

Kim Kardashian's Lead Role

Kim has had a busy few weeks, largely because of her SKIMS shapewear brand. She recently announced a series of partnerships for the brand, highlighted by a collaboration with Swarovski for a particular glamorous new collection. SKIMS was also announced as the official shapewear brand of the NBA late last month.

But the move that got Kim the most attention was the faux nipple bra. The new line of bras with purposefully visible fake nipples first made waves for an announcement trailer. Many thought originally that it was a joke. But it turned out to be a serious move that the company deployed in order to raise money and awareness for climate change. What do you think of Kim Kardashian playing the lead role in an upcoming comedy film? Let us know in the comment section below.

