North West Recreates Classic Kim Kardashian Look In Adorable New TikTok

North West is already becoming pretty well known online for her sense of humor. She's also a pretty big fan of playing dress-up as she showed off with her variety of Halloween costumes. She celebrated the holiday with a Clueless look alongside her mother and followed it up by joining some friends for a Cheetah Girls inspired group costume. Many of her best and funniest moments have come from the joint TikTok account she shares with Kim Kardashian, and that was the case again earlier this week.

This time, North and a friend recreated a classic pair of looks that Kim Kardashian and Paris Hilton sported in the 2000's. North transforms into her mother with a gray tracksuit and hoodie complete with some dark black sunglasses. The post has Kim's song "Jam (Turn It Up)" attached and while comments are disabled that hasn't stopped fans from sharing the video all across other platforms. Check out a highlight from the photoshoot below.

Read More: North West’s Halloween Costume Epically Pays Homage To Ye’s “Graduation” Era

North West Serves Up Yet Another Viral Outfit

Even after Halloween, North was still making waves for her outfits. She shared a photoshoot dressed up as Tiana from The Princess And The Frog that had fans in absolute awe of the young social media star. But her notable fashion moments haven't all been playing dress-up. She also has an affinity for streetwear and has been spotted stepping out in some great vintage designer fits.

On a recent episode of The Kardashians, however, fans were talking about North for entirely different reasons. In a clip from the show she's seen taking a bit out of an onion like it's an apple. Kim doesn't seem to be phased by the move either, even implying North often likes to eat vegetables like fruit. What do you think of North West dressing up in one of her mother's classic looks for a TikTok? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: North West Wants SKIMS & Yeezy To Be Hers In The Future, Reveals Another Iconic Halloween Look

[Via]