North West Has Fans Dying Over Her Kris Jenner Look

North West is quickly becoming one of the funniest members of the Kardashian empire. The daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West is seemingly making headline news on a regular basis, often for some hilariously charming antics. Just a few days ago fans found it hilarious that she stepped out wearing a shirt with her own face on it. Now she's doubling down and once again leaving fans in stitches as a result.

In some new pictures circulating online, North West is dressing up as her grandmother, AKA Kris Jenner. North manages to pull off the short dark haircut, business look, and even an instantly recognizable facial expression. Fans in the comments were eating to look up. "She be playing too much! I love her... the lips though," one comment reads. "She definitely gone give us the Kardashian tell all book when she's older. They better make her sign that NDA right now," another agrees. Check out the perfect look she pulled off below.

North West's Kris Jenner Outfit

Earlier this week, Kim showed off North's artistic ability on her Instagram story. She shared a painting that her daughter made of a sunset on a beach that was marked by impressive details. It was so good in fact, that many were skeptical as to whether or not North even painted it in the first place. It's not the first time she's impressed with her art either. Earlier this year she did a drawing of Ice Spice that once again came out surprisingly accurate and had both the rapper herself and plenty of fans praising North's abilities.

When Kim and North aren't making TikToks together, they do often hit the town to hang out and go shopping. They were recently spotted out each sporting their own designer bags with North West favoring a vintage Louis Vuitton option while her mother brought out a contemporary Hermes. What do you think of North West's hilarious Kris Jenner dress up pictures? Let us know in the comment section below.

