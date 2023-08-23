North West Seen Wearing Similar Kanye West Outfit In Kim Kardashian’s TikTok

The daughter of rap superstar Kanye West and megastar model Kim Kardashian is rocking a very familiar outfit. In a recent TikTok video from Kim and North’s joint account, the two are having a blast in Tokyo, Japan. Some of Kim K’s friends are with them on this trip, but that is not what is interesting here. North West’s choice of clothing is what has some people talking and saying “Wait a minute!?” For those who are Kanye West super fans, back in the early 2000s, he was known for rocking jeans and striped polo t-shirts.

North is sharing some heavy influence from her daddy’s early interview before the release of his debut album. Kanye wore a striped orange and blue polo over a green button-up underneath, along with a pair of jeans. The daughter of the aspiring lawyer is skipping through the streets of Tokyo wearing almost an identical set and lip-syncing to Estelle’s smash hit “American Boy.” Ironically, that song features Ye and talks about Estelle wanting to meet a man who can take her around the world. Kind of like how Kim and North traveled across the globe to an unfamiliar place.

North West Channels Her Inner Kanye

North West was inspired by Kanye’s interview, but which one specifically? Well, it was a sit-down he did with MTV back in March of 2004. The then budding star appeared on TRL, which stands for Total Request Live, to promote his first commercial effort, The College Dropout. It of course went on to be a terrific success, with making its appearance in the No. 2 slot on the Billboard 200 album chart.

