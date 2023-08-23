Khloe Kardashian Defends Kim K From Body-Shamer, Calls Them “Thirsty”

Khloe Kardashian has always had the backs of her sisters. Although they may fight sometimes, Khloe will always clap back at someone who is getting a little too comfortable. Overall, it must be nice having a sibling like that in your corner. Whoever might talk a bit of trash, they are always there to set someone straight. Well, as it turns out, that is what Khloe did the other day after she posted some photos to Instagram. In these photos, Khloe was wearing a sheer dress, and Kim was loving it.

“WOW WOW WOW!!!!” Kim wrote in the replies. This was a nice comment that we’re sure Khloe was appreciative of. However, it was immediately sullied as a hater came in and hit Kim with a derogatory comment. “Hey Pamper booty,” the comment read. Khloe immediately clapped back, taking shots at the woman’s eyebrows, saying “hey blocked brows.” The comments section didn’t back down as another person chimed in, saying “rather have blocked brows that’s easy [to take] off than a saggy diaper.”

Khloe Kardashian Defends Her Sister

Subsequently, Khloe deaded the conversation with one final reply. This time, she came with more insults and even called the replier “thirsty.” It was a great way to end things off, and for lack of a better term, it shut them up for good. “Those things are tatted on but a hater is going to hate. That ass is ass’n but you do you baby, that’s why we have so many flavors,” she wrote. “Not everyone has the same taste. sending you love and a little bit of agua. You seem thirsty my love.”

The comebacks were so good that even the fans had to sing Khloe’s praises. After being in the public eye for so long, they have certainly learned how to defend themselves. Let us know what you thought of Khloe’s replies, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world.

