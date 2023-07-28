Tristan Thompson’s Brother Appears To Call Out Khloe Kardashian For Using His Mother’s Death As “A Storyline”

During a recent episode of The Kardashians, the family opened up about Khloe’s ex, Tristan Thompson, losing his mother. Khloe revealed that she let Tristan and his disabled brother Amari live with her amid the fallout, as she claims his roof caved in due to weather damage. Another one of Tristan’s brothers, Dishawn Thompson, appears to have weighed in on the story being used for the show. The 28-year-old took to Instagram, writing, “Death for a storyline [thinking emoji].” “Don’t believe everything you see or hear on social media,” he added, “95% is a lie.”

Throughout the episode, different family members reflect on Tristan’s reaction following the news of Andrea’s death. She reportedly passed away after going into cardiac arrest at her home in Toronto earlier this year. “Tristan found out that his mom had had a heart attack. It shook up his entire world,” Kim explained. “So of course we drop everything and we go to Toronto. It’s not even a question, I’ll be there.”

Dishawn Thompson Says Most Of What’s On Social Media “Is A Lie”

Khloe Kardashian attends 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on November 7, 2022 at Cipriani South Street in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

“I didn’t really understand what he was saying,” Khloe added. “He was just like screaming on the phone, trying to tell me that she’s gone, but I had no idea who he was talking about.” Though Tristan and Khloe moving in together again sparked some rumors of a rekindled romance, she denies that they’re back together. They broke up after he got another woman pregnant in 2021, later having their second child together via a surrogate.

“I’m grateful that I’m strong enough and brave enough to be a support system for someone else that has no other support system right now,” Khloe said in a confessional. “You don’t have to treat me right for me to treat you right—it’s not the way I was raised.”

