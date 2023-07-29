Tristan Thompson’s Brother Says “Storyline” Jab Wasn’t Aimed At Khloe Kardashian

During a recent episode of The Kardashians, the family opened up about Khloe’s ex, Tristan Thompson, losing his mother. Khloe revealed that she let Tristan and his disabled brother Amari live with her amid the fallout, as she claims his roof caved in due to weather damage. Of course, this is standard fare for the show – very little that goes on in the lives of the Kardashian clan is left out of the show.

However, the moment didn’t appear to sit well with Thompson’s other brother, Dishawn. “Death for a storyline 🤔” and “Don’t believe everything you see or hear on social media. 95% is a lie,” all appeared on the 28-year-old’s Instagram story after the episode aired. People immediately took this as a jab at Kardashian for exploiting their mother’s death. After this supposed beef emerged, Dishawn has taken to Instagram to clarify his comments.

Read More: Kim Kardashian dines with Tristan Thompson after Messi debut

Dishawn Thompson Says Comments Were Not About Kardashian

“Y’all chill out that wasn’t towards Khloe or her family,” Dishawn began his response. “Khloe has been a real one toward myself and my bros from day1. I wouldn’t try to bash a female down ever and especially on social media. Please don’t speak for me #BigCoach.” If one had to guess, it’s likely that Dishawn was actually defending Kardashian in response to the social media speculation. His comments were like a reaction to what other people were saying about Kardashian after the storyline was made public in the episode.

It’s not the only thing that’s been getting the Thompson family into the news as of late. Thompson recently attended the Inter Miami debut of Lionel Messi. After the game, which Miami won 2-1, Thompson went out for dinner at Papi Steak. A new report from TMZ reveals that the Lakers player was dining at the Miami hotspot with a group of friends on the weekend. When he sensed tension amongst them outside the eatery, he was quick to make his exit. “I’m gonna be in the car. You guys figure it out.” A brawl broke out soon after Thompson left.

[via]