Khloe Kardashian Shares A Video Of Son Tatum Crawling

For someone with such a public life, Khloe Kardashian has gone a long way to keeping her son Tatum as private as possible. As he approaches his first birthday fans have barely been given a chance to see the child. But over the weekend Khloe treated fans to a rare video of Tatum via her Instagram story. According to Page Six, the video Khloe posted showed the child crawling across the floor in the direction of some stairs while she pursues. Tatum will turn 1 year old on July 28th and it’s still shocking to fans how little they’ve seen of him during that first year.

Earlier this month, Khloe Kardashian celebrated a birthday of her own. She turned 39 but was already looking forward to 40. In another Instagram video, she described her 30s as her “worst decade ever” and set her sights on the next one. She’s also spoken openly about her co-parenting situation with NBA player Tristan Thompson. Despite some struggles between the pair in their relationship, they’ve both spoken positively about their arrangement.

Khloe Kardashian Shares Video Of Tatum

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 07: Khloe Kardashian attends 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on November 7, 2022 at Cipriani South Street in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Earlier this year Khloe Kardashian got raw and extremely honest about her surrogate pregnancy. In an episode of The Kardashians, she explained that she was in a state of shock and felt guilty after taking Tatum from his surrogate mother. She described the interaction as “transactional.” She was also sure to clarify that she didn’t think surrogacy was a bad option, just a different one.

Earlier this year TMZ reported that Tatum originally had a different name. While they didn’t reveal what it was, Khloe Kardashian clearly had issues with her child carrying Tristan Thompson’s name at first. It seems like the name was quickly changed though. What do you think of the new video Khloe Kardashian shared of her son Tatum? Let us know in the comment section below.

