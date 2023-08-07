Kim Kardashian Called Out By The Family Of C-Murder’s Victim

Kim Kardashian has a belief that the brother of Master P, rapper C-Murder is due a fair trial. On January 16, 2002, 16-year-old Steven Thomas entered the now-closed Platinum Club in Harvey, Louisiana. Sadly, he did not make out after a group of men close to C-Murder beat him up. After that, he was fatally shot and his family and friends continue to mourn the loss that can never be replaced. They are consistently grieving because people, including Kim Kardashian discuss this case to this day.

A few days ago, Kim went to Twitter to share her thoughts on this trial that ultimately led to C-Murder receiving a mandatory life sentence. The Louisiana rapper was ultimately found guilty of the second-degree murder of Steve Thomas. Kim said, “Corey Miller [C-Murder] has spent 21 years in prison for a crime he did not commit, and his conviction is based entirely on the testimony of two men, whom the State dragged to trial just on material witness warrants. Those men have now sworn that their prior testimony was untrue.” She released this statement because a new Louisiana law was passed, which allows the incarcerated to prove their innocence.

Read More: Doja Cat Baffles Fans With Bizarre Thirst Trap

Steve Thomas’ Family Responds

I wanted to shed some light on a case that I’ve been working on for years…



Corey Miller has spent 21 years in prison for a crime he did not commit, and his conviction is based entirely on the testimony of two men, whom the State dragged to trial just on material witness… — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) August 3, 2023

However, these feelings Kim Kardashian shared ultimately led up to the brother of Steve Thomas to respond in an interview with TMZ. George Thomas said, “Whenever a celebrity such as Kim Kardashian advocates for C-Murder, it’s like reopening the same wound that cut the family so deep years ago.” He is happy that Kim wants to fight for the innocent, but C-Murder is not the man to be advocating for. Only time will tell if anything further happens with this tragic occurrence over 20 years ago.

What are your thoughts on Kim Kardashian’s latest remarks on the C-Murder court case? Does this hurt her image as a hopeful lawyer? We want to hear what you have to say about it all below in the comments section. Additionally, stick around with HNHH for all the latest updates on this issue. Our continued support goes out to the family and friends of Steve Thomas.

Read More: Air Jordan 3 “Oreo” Gets New Photos

[Via]