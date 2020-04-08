court cases
- PoliticsKim Kardashian Called Out By The Family Of C-Murder's VictimKim Kardashian's work on the C-Murder case has brought quite a bit of attention.By Zachary Horvath
- MusicCharlamagne Tha God Says You Can't Be A Rapper & "The Biggest Criminal Alive"While discussing lyrics being used as evidence, CTG suggests rappers from previous generations are to blame for "lying they ass off" in songs.By Erika Marie
- MusicBoosie Badazz Wants To Know If You Would Snitch Or Go To Trial To Fight Death PenaltyThe rapper said that if you've never faced "real prison situations" then you've "never been tested."By Erika Marie
- SportsRaiders Cut Damon Arnette Following Threatening Video With WeaponA video of Arnette went viral where he is seen brandishing a firearm and threatening to kill someone.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureOmar Epps Claims To Not Know Man Who Filed Restraining Order Against Him: ReportThe "Power Book III" actor faces crazy accusations from a man that his attorney claims suffers from mental illness.By Erika Marie
- CrimeMLB's Felipe Vázquez Sentenced For Sexual Assault Of 13-Year-Old: ReportThe former Pirates pitcher reportedly admitted to having an inappropriate relationship with the teen.By Erika Marie
- GossipSean Kingston Has Warrant For Arrest For Not Paying Jeweler: ReportHe reportedly has been hit with grand theft charges.By Erika Marie
- GossipPepa Sues Doc For Botched Butt & Liposuction Surgeries: ReportThe Salt-N-Pepa rapper reportedly underwent multiple surgeries to correct injections and now is accusing the doctor of disfiguring her body.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJurnee Smollett Defends Brother Jussie Smollett: "It's Been F*cking Painful"Jurnee Smollett said she believes and stands by her brother when speaking about his ongoing controversy.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJohnny Depp & Amber Heard Latest Court Appearance Results In Wild ClaimsThe actor admitted to taking "every drug known to man" but vehemently denied being a "wife beater." By Noah John
- GramAzriel Clary Rips Up R. Kelly's Jacket, Calls Out His Fans & SupportersAzriel Clary had quite a bit to say on a recent Instagram Live where she destroyed a jacket that allegedly belonged to R. Kelly and blasted people who continue to support the disgraced singer.By Erika Marie
- NewsQuincy Jones's $9.4 Mil Judgment Against Michael Jackson's Estate OverturnedQuincy Jones took Michael Jackson's estate to court back in2 017 claiming that he was owed $30 million in royalties. He was awarded $9.4 million.By Erika Marie
- RandomJason Mitchell Arrested On Gun & Drug Charges: ReportJason Mitchell has made headlines for scandals and controversy over the last few months, and a new report states he was arrested in Mississippi.By Erika Marie
- NewsThe Game's Record Label Profits To Be Sent To Sexual Assault Accuser: ReportThe Game's sexual assault accuser was recently awarded a $7 million judgment and according to a report, his independent label's profits have been seized.By Erika Marie
- MusicKevin McCall Won't Release Music Until He Can See Kids, Calls Out ExKevin McCall has faced numerous legal battles in the last year, including his custody fight with ex-girlfriend Eva Marcille.By Erika Marie