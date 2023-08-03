Kim Kardashian Shares Lengthy Statement On Corey Miller Case

Kim Kardashian recently took to Twitter (now “X”) with a comprehensive summary of, and update on, the Corey Miller case. For those unaware, Miller (Master P’s brother also known as C-Murder) was arrested in 2002 in connection with the murder of Steve Thomas in Louisiana, and consistently maintained his innocence over the last 21 years. Moreover, it seems like the reality star has worked on this case for years now during her career as a lawyer. Now, her update’s most salient point is that new Louisiana state law would allow Miller to once again vouch for his innocence. However, it seems like his post-conviction claim of factual innocence was met with silence, and she’s using her large platform to advocate for justice.

“Louisiana recently enacted a new law that provides innocent people with the ability to raise a post-conviction claim of factual innocence,” Kim Kardashian wrote. “Mr. Miller has raised such a claim and, like all of his prior post-conviction filings, has been denied relief without even so much as an evidentiary hearing. In light of the fact that the only witnesses have completely recanted their testimony, there is absolutely no remaining evidence against Mr. Miller. Corey Miller deserves a day in court to test the veracity of the recanted statements and to prove that he did not shoot Steve Thomas.”

Kim Kardashian On Corey Miller’s Innocence & Court Issues

I wanted to shed some light on a case that I’ve been working on for years…



Corey Miller has spent 21 years in prison for a crime he did not commit, and his conviction is based entirely on the testimony of two men, whom the State dragged to trial just on material witness… — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) August 3, 2023

Elsewhere in her message, the fashion and social media mogul expressed sympathy for the victims and their families regardless of Miller’s alleged innocence. In addition, Kim Kardashian explained how evidence in the trial became moot, and how there is nothing that truly sustains his guilt. Overall, it seems like quite the murky and strangely vague case for such a high-profile figure in entertainment. Also, this fight to free Corey Miller raged on for years prior to this point, and it’s unclear how much this new law will help him.

Regardless, the 42-year-old knows that it should help him, and will likely keep updating people on the case’s progress. Beyond Kim’s updates, Miller released a song and letter last year wishing NBA YoungBoy well on his gun case. He said he sees himself in YB, and many hope that he will be able to support people in his shoes as a free man and not an incarcerated individual. Come back to HNHH for the latest updates on Corey Miller and Kim Kardashian.

