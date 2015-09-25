Rap mogul Master P is a jack-of-all-trades: rapper, actor, entrepreneur, investor, author, filmmaker, record producer, and philanthropist. With an estimated net worth of nearly $350 million, he ranked as the third wealthiest person in hip-hop in 2013, according to Forbes. His most successful album MP Da Last Don was released in 1998 and went 4x platinum with over four million copies sold. He has released 14 total albums and is set to release two more in 2015, as well, he's claiming a biopic about his life is in the works.