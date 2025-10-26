The No Limit 5K Mix: Lost Tapes – Album by Master P

This landed right as Master P faced off against his peers in the No Limit and Cash Money "Verzuz" at ComplexCon this weekend.

Master P is a New Orleans legend, and he might have just given us his final album. He recently dropped the new LP The No Limit 5K Mix: Lost Tapes, available on YouTube, in collaboration with his ComplexCon Verzuz battle between No Limit and Cash Money. The project is 25 tracks long and features a lot of big names across many older tracks P was sitting on. Lil Wayne, Nipsey Hussle, Gucci Mane , NBA YoungBoy, and many more show up across the star-studded tracklist. If this really is the last full-length of his career amid musical retirement talks, then it's fitting to not just celebrate his legacy but also point to the future fruits of his labor.

About The Author

Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism & Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.