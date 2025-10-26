The No Limit 5K Mix: Lost Tapes – Album by Master P

Master P is a New Orleans legend, and he might have just given us his final album. He recently dropped the new LP The No Limit 5K Mix: Lost Tapes, available on YouTube, in collaboration with his ComplexCon Verzuz battle between No Limit and Cash Money. The project is 25 tracks long and features a lot of big names across many older tracks P was sitting on. Lil Wayne, Nipsey Hussle, Gucci Mane, NBA YoungBoy, and many more show up across the star-studded tracklist. If this really is the last full-length of his career amid musical retirement talks, then it's fitting to not just celebrate his legacy but also point to the future fruits of his labor.
Release Date: October 25, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist of The No Limit 5K Mix: Lost Tapes
- Different Kind Of Power (feat. Lil Wayne)
- Me & My Baby (feat. Moe Roy & Rome)
- Thirty One Flavors (feat. Peewee Longway)
- From The Bottom (feat. NBA YoungBoy & Mr. Mase)
- Gone (feat. Young Jeezy)
- Freak (feat. Kevin Gates)
- Alleyoop (feat. Meek Mill)
- Like 23 (feat. Rick Ross)
- Friends With Benefits (feat. Kirk Kobang)
- Too Many (feat. Gotti 4 Real)
- It's On (feat. Jeremih)
- No Limit Gmix (feat. Usher, Gucci Mane & 2 Chainz)
- Trunk Full Of White (feat. Yo Gotti & Krazy)
- Middle Finga (feat. No Limit Boys)
- Believe (feat. Moe Roy & Snootie Wild)
- Trending (feat. Gucci Mane)
- We Made It (feat. Blaqnmild)
- Back Down (feat. Ten & Niq)
- The Projects (feat. Blaqnmild)
- The Mob Up In Here (feat. E-40)
- Real (feat. Nipsey Hussle)
- Wish
- Green
- Bonus
- Winners Never Quit